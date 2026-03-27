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Emanuele Tramacere

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Milan and Juventus interested in Pellegrino? "I don't know how long I'll stay at Parma; I'm not thinking about the future"

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Speculation about the striker’s future is rife once again, and he is not ruling out a move away from Parma.

Mateo Pellegrino is one of the most pleasant surprises of this season among the teams battling for survival. The Argentine centre-forward at Parma, who came through the ranks at Inter as a youth, is enjoying a remarkable season in front of goal, attracting the attention of many top clubs, including Milan in Italy.


However, the striker, born in 2001, is not thinking about his future at the moment, as he confirmed on the sidelines of an event held today at the Tardini Stadium, where, as well as confirming his happiness in the Parma shirt, he also reiterated that sooner or later a departure will be inevitable.


  • FELICE AT PARMA

    "It’s already been a year since I arrived; it’s gone by very quickly. I’m pleased that, in the space of a year, I’ve managed to achieve everything I have, with the help of my teammates. The fans love me, and that’s the best thing about football. All I know is that I’m very happy and feel very much at home here in Parma."

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  • "I DON'T KNOW HOW LONG I'LL STAY"

    "How long will I stay in Parma? I’m not worried; I don’t like to look too far ahead because you lose sight of the beauty of the moment. Right now, my focus is on tomorrow’s training session. I still don’t know how long I’ll be here."

  • CROSSES AND HEADERS

    "If we can get more crosses in better positions, that’s better for me because that’s an area where I’m strong. I need to try and score goals in other ways too. Strefezza has brought creativity to the team; I think we’re creating a few more chances now. It might not have been obvious in the last few matches, but overall, since he arrived, we’ve improved in that regard."

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  • MILAN AND JUVE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON HIM

    Over the past few weeks, Pellegrino has been courted by both Milan and Juventus. Both clubs will be looking to overhaul their attacking line-up this summer – or at least attempt to do so – and, depending on who leaves, will be seeking to bring in a young, physically imposing centre-forward. The Argentine, who arrived at Parma a year ago for ‘just’ €2 million, is now an affordable option for our top clubs and, as a result, will be closely monitored in the run-up to the summer.