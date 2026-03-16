Milan, Allegri and Leao: the inside story behind the substitution against Lazio. Pulisic was due to come off

It was more than just a defeat for Milan, who left Rome’s Stadio Olimpico not only having lost 1-0 to Lazio, but also amid the controversy sparked by the incident involving Rafael Leão, who was substituted in the second half of the match on matchday 29 of the Serie A season, looking extremely and visibly unhappy.

Tensions rose around the 67th minute, when the Rossoneri’s number 10 made no secret of his frustration towards manager Massimiliano Allegri following the decision to take him off and replace him with Nkunku (and Fullkrug, who came on for Fofana).