Mikel Arteta says Max Dowman can do it against 'the best in the world' as Arsenal boss reacts to historic Premier League goal against Everton

The game's turning point was the introduction of Dowman with 15 minutes remaining. Arteta explained that the move was based on the youngster's incredible composure and training form, stating: "I think the decision that you make has to be delivered. You have to see him train every single day, he does it against these defenders who are in my opinion the best in the world."

The manager noted: "It was a moment for him, probably because he doesn’t seem to be phased by the occasion, the opponent or the game," highlighting how the 16-year-old thrives even when facing Arsenal's elite starting defenders.