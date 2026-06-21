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Moataz Elgammal

Michael Olise reveals his best position - and it is not the one currently filled by Bayern Munich and France assist king

M. Olise
France
World Cup
Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has established himself as one of the best wingers in world football for Bayern Munich and France, but the talented attacker has surprisingly revealed that playing out wide is not his preferred role. The 24-year-old, who is currently starring at the 2026 World Cup, explained that he feels most comfortable and natural operating centrally as a traditional number 10.

  • A surprising positional preference

    Although Olise has dazzled fans by operating on the right wing for both his club and country, the creative forward admits his heart lies in a more central position. Bayern Munich have heavily relied on his immense output since his €53m transfer from Crystal Palace on July 2024.

    He has played 107 matches for the German giants, scoring 42 goals and providing 54 assists. However, the 24-year-old star confessed to French outlet L'Équipe that he favours pulling the strings from the middle.

    Discussing his ideal role, Olise stated: "Where do I feel most comfortable? I think it’s as a number 10. It’s a freer role. I grew up playing as a number 10. So for me, it feels more natural. Well, maybe not at the moment, because I’m playing on the wing today, but I think that’s what feels most natural to me."

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    Street football origins

    Developing into one of the most unpredictable attackers in Europe did not happen exclusively through structured academy coaching. Instead, Olise attributes his unique flair to his formative years spent playing unorganised games.

    He added to L'Équipe: "I’d say it comes from street football. We’d play outside with my brother, kicking the ball against the wall, doing 1v1s and all that. I’d say it comes from there, yes. It’s a different kind of football, but it’s definitely a way to learn." This upbringing has translated perfectly into a professional career that has already seen him rack up seven goals in 18 matches for his national team.

  • Freedom on the pitch

    That foundation of unrestricted play remains a core part of how the attacker views the sport today. Even at the highest level, whether shining in the Bundesliga or starring at the World Cup, Olise tries to maintain that youthful enthusiasm. He demonstrated this freedom by setting up two goals in France's 3-1 victory against Senegal on matchday one of the summer tournament. He avoids being confined by rigid tactical demands, explaining his desire to play centrally where he can roam.

    Expanding on his early experiences, he added: "Football, in those conditions, is just freedom. It wasn’t learning in the strict sense either. I simply enjoyed playing football. I loved it, plain and simple. Well, I think everyone loves it when they’re young."

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    What comes next?

    Despite his personal preference, Olise is expected to remain on the flank for the foreseeable future. The prolific attacker is now entirely focused on international duty, aiming to build on his opening performance. He will be crucial as France prepare to face Iraq and then Norway, looking to secure the top spot in their World Cup group.

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France
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Iraq
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