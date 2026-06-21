Michael Olise reveals his best position - and it is not the one currently filled by Bayern Munich and France assist king

Although Olise has dazzled fans by operating on the right wing for both his club and country, the creative forward admits his heart lies in a more central position. Bayern Munich have heavily relied on his immense output since his €53m transfer from Crystal Palace on July 2024.

He has played 107 matches for the German giants, scoring 42 goals and providing 54 assists. However, the 24-year-old star confessed to French outlet L'Équipe that he favours pulling the strings from the middle.

Discussing his ideal role, Olise stated: "Where do I feel most comfortable? I think it’s as a number 10. It’s a freer role. I grew up playing as a number 10. So for me, it feels more natural. Well, maybe not at the moment, because I’m playing on the wing today, but I think that’s what feels most natural to me."