Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha are too special for Thomas Tuchel to ignore: England boss MUST select teenage stars for March friendlies and give them World Cup chance

For every game that Dowman plays for Arsenal, it's usually accompanied by articles and social media posts confirming he's 'made history' or 'broken a record'. Of all the achievements so far in his extremely young career, Saturday's were by far the most important.

With the Gunners deadlocked at 0-0 against Everton, Mikel Arteta turned to the 16-year-old in the hope of changing the game. Indeed, it was the winger's wicked cross which led to Viktor Gyokeres' goal in the 89th minute, before the schoolboy himself became the youngest scorer in Premier League history with a solo run deep into added time.

What's perhaps most impressive is you could have foreseen Dowman taking that mantle from a mile off. When he's played for the senior side this season, he's looked like every bit a Premier League and Champions League-ready star.

"'Go and do your thing and win us the game'," Arteta claimed his message was to Dowman on the touchline. "I said these are the moments in the season when something special has to happen, and he knows he has the ability, which I have to give him the opportunity, and he will deliver.

"Probably in my head I had a gut feeling. Yesterday he was training in the last few days and I had a gut feeling that it was a moment for him. Probably because he doesn't seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent. He just plays so naturally. He makes decisions to make things happen and what he delivered was incredible."