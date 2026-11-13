Mauricio Pochettino named Manchester United manager as USMNT exit confirmed just months after signing new contract

Pochettino arrived with the USMNT in September 2024, replacing Gregg Berhalter following the team's premature Copa America exit. His task was simple: bring the USMNT to new heights at the World Cup. The road there, however, was not simple.

Following a pair of stunning defeats in the 2025 Nations League, Pochettino ushered in a cultural reset that began at that summer's Gold Cup. Featuring a youth-heavy squad, the team made it all the way to the finale before losing to Mexico, which means Pochettino leaves the program as the first permanent coach in the modern era to not get his hands on silverware.

Ultimately, though, all eyes were always on the World Cup. At the tournament, the USMNT dazzled in the group stage, cruising past Paraguay and Australia before a rotated squad narrowly lost to Turkey. The U.S. then began the knockout rounds with a win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, despite a now-infamous Folarin Balogun red card, but were embarrassed by Belgium in the Round of 16. That loss seemingly ended the Pochettino era, but it would continue when, in August, Pochettino announced he would return for a second cycle on a four-year deal.

He lasted just over 100 days into that four-year contract before Manchester United's interest lured him away. To get Pochettino out of that contract, Manchester United was required to pay U.S. Soccer a $10 million fee in addition to a $2 million payment to secure the services of Pochettino's trusted staff as well.

In total, Pochettino amassed a record of of 21 wins, 12 losses and two draws across 35 matches with 75 different players earning a cap during his two-year tenure.