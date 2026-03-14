Matic: "I left Roma solely because of the lack of respect shown by the club's management"

Nemanja Matic, a Serbian midfielder born in 1988, currently at Sassuolo and a former star for Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma, among others, opens up in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, from which we have selected the most interesting excerpts.

You’ve played for so many teams. Is there one that feels more like home?

“I take something from every experience, every city, every club. I spent five years at United and it’s natural to think more about that team, but they’re all important to me.”

Roma too, then?

“I love the Giallorossi fans. And they deserve so much more. The stadium is always full; you can feel their passion. They should have the chance to fight for the title every year, yet that hasn’t happened for far too long. It’s as if something is preventing the team from growing. I left solely because of a lack of respect from the directors, who had promised me things that didn’t materialise. There were too many delays when it came to renewing my contract. It was a matter of principle; I wasn’t a kid anymore. In Rome, they only thought in terms of one-year contracts, so I chose other projects.”