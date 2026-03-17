Mason Greenwood meets Zinedine Zidane as Marseille squad visits France & Real Madrid legend's new padel centre

The Marseille squad paid a visit to the Z5 Padel centre on Monday, three days after securing a 1-0 victory in Ligue 1 against Auxerre. The highlight of the excursion was the presence of Zidane, the former France and Real Madrid great. During the visit, Greenwood was pictured shaking hands with the iconic midfielder as the team gathered for a group bonding session. Beye orchestrated the trip to reward his players and maintain high spirits during a demanding domestic campaign, allowing them to relax and engage in friendly competition off the pitch.