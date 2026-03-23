Mason Greenwood banned for crucial Ligue 1 clash as Marseille sweat on forward's fitness

A mass brawl broke out after Greenwood was scythed down by Calvin Verdonk in the 13th minute, angering the Marseille bench. The former Manchester United forward was shown a yellow card for his part in the chaos, as were Verdonk and Hakon Haraldsson, but he was unable to continue and was replaced soon after by Ethan Nwaneri.

It was the Arsenal loanee who opened the scoring just before half-time, but strikes from Thomas Meunier and Olivier Giroud ensured Lille secured a comeback victory, with Marseille's grip on a Champions League place weakening as a result. Les Phoceens remain third in Ligue 1, but only five points now separate them from seventh-placed Rennes with only seven games left of the season.