'He needs time' - Martin Demichelis insists Franco Mastantuono is built for Real Madrid despite Fiorentina loan spell

Having become the youngest player in history to feature in an official match for Argentina's senior national team at 17, the playmaker made his Santiago Bernabeu debut on August 20, 2025 as a 68th-minute substitute for Brahim Diaz against Osasuna. Although he arrived as the most expensive signing in Argentine football history on a six-year deal running until June 2031, adjusting to European football's elite level demands patience.

Highlighting the need for time while recalling the build-up to the teenager's professional breakthrough during a virtual media roundtable on Monday, Demichelis, as quoted by ESPN Argentina, said: "He needs time. You have to look back at how many South American players have joined top European clubs and gone on to succeed. Santiago Solari or Gonzalo Higuain needed time to adapt to one of the biggest institutions in the world, if not the biggest. Especially when you are that young.

"Franco didn't make his debut at 16 by magic. There's a wonderful backstory before he did. I spoke with him, with River's directors, and with his parents to see if they were prepared for what was coming, and also to understand his contract situation. Physically, he was among the top three to five players day in and day out, particularly in recovery; on top of that, he had the personality and temperament to rise to the occasion. I believe Xabi Alonso (at Real Madrid) noted his personality when he first met him."