Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Manchester City Women continue perfect WSL start with thrilling comeback victory over struggling Arsenal

Match report
Manchester City Women vs Arsenal Women
Manchester City Women
Arsenal Women
WSL

Manchester City Women maintained their flawless start to the Women's Super League season by securing a sensational comeback victory against Arsenal on Sunday. Despite trailing twice in the match, the league leaders roared back to claim all three points. The defeat leaves the North London side languishing in 10th place in the table and significantly trailing in the early title race.

  • City secure comeback victory

    Man City secured a dramatic 4-2 victory over Arsenal at the Academy Stadium. The visitors took the lead twice through Lisa Baum and Alessia Russo, but City demonstrated immense character to fight back. Lauren Hemp issued an immediate response just before half-time, and the home side eventually overwhelmed their opponents in the second half. The result means City have won all five of their opening league fixtures, while Arsenal are already 10 points adrift of the leaders.

  • Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Hemp and Shaw complete turnaround

    Arsenal appeared to be in control when Russo restored their advantage shortly after the interval. However, Man City quickly turned the game around. Substitute Kerstin Casparij made an immediate impact, scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 63rd minute just moments after coming on. Hemp then gave City the lead for the first time with a composed finish through the legs of the goalkeeper. Khadija Shaw later sealed the victory, dummying past Leah Williamson to reverse a shot into the net and complete a stunning second-half performance.

  • Arsenal struggle despite attacking intent

    The defeat piles further pressure on Arsenal, who find themselves in a highly unusual 10th position in the league table. Despite dominating possession at times and registering 16 goal attempts, defensive vulnerabilities and poor game management ultimately cost them.

    The London side failed to hold onto their lead twice, highlighting significant frailties at the back. After the final whistle, manager Renee Slegers was seen applauding the travelling fans and apologising, though the away support responded with encouraging applause despite the team's dismal start to the campaign.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What happens next?

    Following the international break, both teams return to WSL action with crucial fixtures. Arsenal will look to bounce back and rescue their faltering campaign when they face Birmingham City on Saturday, October 17. Meanwhile, Manchester City will aim to extend their flawless domestic run when they host Brighton on Sunday, October 18.

WSL
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS
Birmingham City Women crest
Birmingham City Women
BIC
WSL
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
Brighton & Hove Albion Women crest
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA