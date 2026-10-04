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Manchester City Women continue perfect WSL start with thrilling comeback victory over struggling Arsenal
City secure comeback victory
Man City secured a dramatic 4-2 victory over Arsenal at the Academy Stadium. The visitors took the lead twice through Lisa Baum and Alessia Russo, but City demonstrated immense character to fight back. Lauren Hemp issued an immediate response just before half-time, and the home side eventually overwhelmed their opponents in the second half. The result means City have won all five of their opening league fixtures, while Arsenal are already 10 points adrift of the leaders.
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Hemp and Shaw complete turnaround
Arsenal appeared to be in control when Russo restored their advantage shortly after the interval. However, Man City quickly turned the game around. Substitute Kerstin Casparij made an immediate impact, scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 63rd minute just moments after coming on. Hemp then gave City the lead for the first time with a composed finish through the legs of the goalkeeper. Khadija Shaw later sealed the victory, dummying past Leah Williamson to reverse a shot into the net and complete a stunning second-half performance.
Arsenal struggle despite attacking intent
The defeat piles further pressure on Arsenal, who find themselves in a highly unusual 10th position in the league table. Despite dominating possession at times and registering 16 goal attempts, defensive vulnerabilities and poor game management ultimately cost them.
The London side failed to hold onto their lead twice, highlighting significant frailties at the back. After the final whistle, manager Renee Slegers was seen applauding the travelling fans and apologising, though the away support responded with encouraging applause despite the team's dismal start to the campaign.
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What happens next?
Following the international break, both teams return to WSL action with crucial fixtures. Arsenal will look to bounce back and rescue their faltering campaign when they face Birmingham City on Saturday, October 17. Meanwhile, Manchester City will aim to extend their flawless domestic run when they host Brighton on Sunday, October 18.
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