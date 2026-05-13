Manchester City player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Are you watching, Thomas Tuchel? Phil Foden boosts fading World Cup hopes by helping Pep Guardiola's title-chasers close gap to Arsenal

Indeed, the hosts initially looked devoid of a cutting edge with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki all sitting on the bench, but City broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute with their first shot on target when an ingenious backheel from Foden found Antoine Semenyo in the area with sufficient space to fire home.

City doubled their lead shortly before the break and once again Foden was heavily involved as it was his clever control that left Omar Marmoush with an opportunity that he finished confidently.

Foden eventually exited to a standing ovation from the Etihad faithful before Cherki teed up Savinho for his first goal of the season with just over five minutes to play.

GOAL rates all of the City players on show as Guardiola's men moved back to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal...