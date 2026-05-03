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Ameé Ruszkai

Man City women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Rebecca Knaak, you hero! Late header secures huge win in WSL title race for tense table-toppers

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Manchester City Women
R. Knaak
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Manchester City Women vs Liverpool FC Women
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Manchester City's Women's Super League destiny remains in their hands after Rebecca Knaak delivered a priceless late winner to defeat Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday. It looked like the Cityzens were going to slip up again, thus taking the title out of their hands and opening the door for Arsenal to take advantage. But after chances were wasted by star names like Khadija Shaw and Kerolin, up came Knaak, from centre-back, in stoppage time to head home a goal that puts her side on the brink of a first league title in 10 years.

No team has ever boasted a larger lead at the top of the WSL than when City went 11 points clear in February, while no team has ever blown a seven-point advantage in the title race, but that has been chipped away at in recent weeks, with Andree Jeglertz's side having slipped up against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Brighton in a collapse that had the potential to be unlike any the competition has seen before.

The Reds, placed third-from-bottom coming into this game, are a better side than their league position suggests, but City still had more than enough chances to put this match to bed well before Knaak's heroics.

The early opportunities fell to Liverpool. Within the first five minutes, Aurelie Csillag had headed a decent chance over, Ayaka Yamashita was forced into a strong save by Denise O'Sullivan and Grace Fisk hit the post from a corner, with Jenna Clark also sending a header off target before City were able to carve out anything of their own. Despite starting poorly, and being put under regular pressure by a team coached by Gareth Taylor, who the Cityzens sacked last season, the hosts still should've taken the lead when that first opening came, but Shaw couldn't beat Jennifer Falk after great work from Lauren Hemp.

It was a slightly different story after the break. City came out firing and it was Liverpool's turn to be put under pressure, but the hosts still couldn't quite carve out many clear-cut chances. Kerolin had a major opportunity just past the hour, when slipped through by Shaw, but Falk made a huge save to preserve her clean sheet, with the Sweden international also coming up big in stoppage time to tip a Shaw header over the bar. This was after Liverpool came close to taking the lead again, when Beata Olsson, the Reds' top-scorer, strolled into the box completely unmarked, only to send her header wide of the target.

As the clock ticked into additional time, City finally found the breakthrough. Having made save after save to keep the leaders out, Falk somehow couldn't hold onto Knaak's rather tame header, spilling the ball into the back of her own net to spark scenes of sheer jubilation and relief from those in blue. The WSL title remains in City's hands, and victory over West Ham on the final day would deliver a first triumph in this competition since 2016.

GOAL rates City's players from the Joie Stadium...

  • Ayaka Yamashita Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (6/10):

    Didn't have lots to do, but did make a good, important save early on.

    Kerstin Casprij (6/10):

    Wasn't an easy day out but stuck to her task well, improving defensively as the game wore on while offering an attacking outlet throughout.

    Jade Rose (6/10):

    Mopped up regularly at the back when City were caught out by balls in behind.

    Rebecca Knaak (6/10):

    Had some iffy moments in her defending but more than made amends with her late winner.

    Alex Greenwood (7/10):

    Came up with some huge interventions when Liverpool put City under real pressure, especially in some crucial moments the second half. Delivered the corner for Knaak's goal, too.

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  • Kerolin Manchester City 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Yui Hasegawa (6/10):

    Struggled with the pressure she was put under by O'Sullivan in particular and lost the ball in some crucial areas. Did still manage to be generally good in possession, though, and played some important passes to kickstart attacks.

    Sam Coffey (5/10):

    Like Hasegawa, had some tough moments under pressure, struggled to win duels and while she always tried to make things happen, they rarely came off.

    Kerolin (5/10):

    Created some good openings with her directness and good movement, though should've been more clinical with her big chance.

  • Alejandra Bernabe Lauren Hemp Liverpool Man City Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Aoba Fujino (6/10):

    Another player for whom not everything came off, but she persevered to be a consistent threat and did plenty of good defensive work.

    Khadija Shaw (5/10):

    Not her best day. Had a couple of big chances that she couldn't convert, even if most of her shots were from more difficult areas.

    Lauren Hemp (7/10):

    City's best player and biggest threat all afternoon. Created most of her side's best chances.

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  • FBL-ENG-WSL-WOMEN-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Mary Fowler (N/A):

    Introduced for the final five minutes.

    Laura Coombs (N/A):

    A late sub following the announcement of her retirement.

    Andree Jeglertz (5/10):

    Could've been more proactive with his substitutions. Generally let the game play out instead, and it nearly proved costly.

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