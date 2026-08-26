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Adhe Makayasa

Man City prepare opening bid for £120m-rated Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

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Manchester City are preparing an opening proposal for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez ahead of next week's transfer deadline. The Argentina international is viewed by manager Enzo Maresca as the ideal recruit to overhaul his midfield following a series of high-profile departures, though the Blues continue to value the 25-year-old at around £120m.

  • Etihad giants plot approach

    City are ready to launch an opening bid for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez before the transfer window closes, reports BBC Sport. Chelsea value the 25-year-old Argentina international at a minimum of £120m, which would make him the second-most expensive signing in Premier League history after Alexander Isak's £125m move to Liverpool. New City manager Maresca sees Fernandez as the vital piece to rebuild his midfield.

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    Midfield overhaul gathers momentum

    Maresca has maintained a strong relationship with Fernandez following his own controversial Chelsea exit on New Year's Day, prior to taking over at the Etihad Stadium in June. Signing him would see City break their transfer record for the second time this summer, having already paid £116m for Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

    The aggressive pursuit follows four major midfield exits: Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah (£52m), Rodri to Barcelona (£65m), Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle (£52m), and Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid.

  • Turbulent Stamford Bridge tenure

    Tensions between Fernandez and Chelsea escalated after their Champions League exit to PSG in March, prompting the midfielder to openly voice his frustrations. The Argentine, signed from Benfica for £107m in 2023, explored a move to Real Madrid alongside agent Javier Pastore before the Spanish club publicly dismissed the speculation. New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso held private talks with Fernandez in July but refused to reveal what was said.

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  • Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Deadline negotiations loom large

    City face a race against time to formalise an offer before next week's transfer deadline. Selling Fernandez would represent Chelsea's highest-profile exit since Eden Hazard joined Madrid in 2019. Alonso must keep his squad focused amid critical league fixtures, while Maresca needs the marquee signing to restore City's dominance at home and in Europe.

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