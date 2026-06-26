Malik Tillman, Sebastian Berhalter and Folarin Balogun shine as defensive concerns linger - USMNT stock up, stock down

IRVINE, Calif. -- The U.S. Men's National Team's group stage had just about everything: two convincing wins, one frustrating loss and a surprisingly intense national debate over the meaning of "Country Roads." By the numbers, it was the strongest group stage run in program history. By Friday morning, though, none of that really mattered anymore.

That’s how this tournament works. The USMNT did what it needed to do, won the group and earned its place in the Round of 32. Now comes Bosnia and Herzegovina, and now comes the part that will actually define this run. The performances over the last few weeks mattered, but only because they helped set up what comes next.

So, who has proven they can help the USMNT keep this going? Who forced their way into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans? Who strengthened their role, and who missed a chance to make a real case during the group stage? GOAL takes a look at whose stock is rising, and whose has taken a hit...