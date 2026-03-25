The making of a NXGN winner: What makes Barcelona starlet Sydney Schertenleib the best teenage player in women's football?

"If one young player says [that], I think 80 percent of people think, 'Oh, what an arrogant player. She did nothing until now. How can you say something like that?'" Alexandra Szarvas, a former coach with the Swiss Football Association, tells GOAL. But not she, nor anyone who has worked with Scherteinleib, the NXGN 2026 women's winner, thinks that. Quite the opposite, in fact.

To say that to the Swiss media, too, was noteworthy. With a population of just nine million, Switzerland has never been a powerhouse in the world of football. In terms of the Ballon d’Or, only eight Swiss players have made the longlist for the men’s award in its 70-year existence, with no woman yet nominated for the Ballon d’Or Feminin, established in 2018.

"Normally, for a Swiss guy or a Swiss girl, you have to say, 'She's absolutely crazy when she says that', because we are a small country," Daniel Gygax, who coached Schertenleib in the FC Zurich youth set-up, adds.

But anyone who has watched this prodigious teenager play football - be it since she debuted for the Switzerland senior side as a 17-year-old, after she made the move to Barcelona just a few months later, or perhaps even before that - will know that while Schertenleib's goal is certainly lofty, it is not out of reach, not for a player of her talent or with her work ethic.

"She sometimes says things like that but she does everything to reach that goal," Szarvas notes, and Gygax concurs. "When you saw her in the past, when you see her at the moment, how she plays with such an easy style of football, I understand her and how she talks," he adds. "She trains with Ballon d'Or winners, so why not have a dream like that?"