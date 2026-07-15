Luis de la Fuente delivers updates on Lamine Yamal & Pedro Porro after double injury scare for Spain in World Cup semi-final victory vs France

The Spain boss did not hold back in his admiration for his players, claiming his squad has reached the pinnacle of international football. However, De la Fuente remains focused on the process of winning, rather than the rhetoric surrounding the match, noting that the final objective remains the most difficult hurdle to clear.

"For me, Spanish footballers are the best at understanding the game in the world, and that's an achievement of Spanish coaches and clubs. We're happy, but we're not satisfied with this," De la Fuente affirmed.

"What's coming is more difficult, and we're eager to play the final. But the final is meant to be played; I'm not one for literary phrases. How could you not be happy to play in a final! Whether you win it or not... there's an opponent. I greatly value the journey, and that's what makes us very strong and allows us to appreciate what we achieve."