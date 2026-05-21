Loris Karius expected to snub Serie A return to sign new contract with Schalke following ex-Liverpool goalkeeper's integral role in Bundesliga promotion

Karius has firmly put his past struggles behind him, playing a leading role as Schalke secured the 2. Bundesliga title and a return to the top flight. The 32-year-old joined Schalke in January 2025 and has since become one of their most reliable performers.

All indications point toward a contract renewal. According to Sky Sports, Loris Karius is closing in on a new deal with Schalke despite attracting interest from several Serie A clubs seeking to secure his services.