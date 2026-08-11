Getty Images Sport
Liverpool urged to hijack Man Utd and Chelsea move for Arsenal talent Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal open to domestic sale
According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have offered Lewis-Skelly to Premier League rivals Man Utd and Chelsea. The club are looking to recoup funds following the £75 million acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle last week. The 19-year-old faces an uncertain future with Guimaraes joining Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino in midfield.
Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony believes Liverpool should enter the race to provide competition for Milos Kerkez. MacAnthony stated: "I love him, I think he's a great, young player. Why has he not been offered to Liverpool? Someone said, 'What's he worth?' I said, 'Anywhere from £40-60million for a player of that age that's English.'"
- Getty Images Sport
Competition for defensive role
Kerkez is set to be the first-choice left-back in the new season ahead of Kostas Tsimikas, who wants to fight for his place. However, MacAnthony feels Lewis-Skelly would be a required addition.
When asked if he would welcome him at Anfield, MacAnthony said: "All day long. We need competition for our left-back. No disrespect to Tsimikas, but not for me. And, he can play in midfield, we've seen him play in that role in midfield..." When it was suggested his strongest position is midfield, he replied: "Correct. Liverpool are crying out for that type of player who's got those defensive skills but also still has, technically, the attacking ability as well."
Frustration over potential departure
The situation has raised questions about the emotional impact on the player, who made just five Premier League starts last season. Presenter Max Scott asked MacAnthony: "I know that you look at the game from the perspective of an owner and a businessman, and you can sometimes, sort of, remove yourself from the emotion of the game, and understandably so. But if you're Lewis-Skelly, an Arsenal fan brought through the academy, you proved yourself last season, broke back into the team, been an integral part, and now you're hearing you're offered to other Premier League clubs... Is that just the ruthlessness of the game, or can you understand he might be frustrated by it?"
- Getty Images Sport
What happens next?
Manchester United and Chelsea must now decide whether to formalise their interest in Lewis-Skelly, whose prospective price is thought to be in the region of £45m, before the transfer window closes. While Michael Carrick continues to assess defensive targets for his squad, Liverpool could still heed MacAnthony's advice and enter the negotiations to bolster their ranks for the upcoming campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting