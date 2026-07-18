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Liverpool near signing of teenager from Colombian giants
Liverpool set to finalise £750,000 deal
According to the Athletic, Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Colombia youth international Martinez for a fee in the region of £750,000. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has already travelled to Merseyside to complete the final formalities of the move, though he will not officially join the club’s ranks until next summer.
Martinez will remain at Atletico Nacional for the coming season, as Liverpool intend for him to continue his development in familiar surroundings. During this 12-month period, the Anfield club will have a direct input in his training and growth. This patient approach ensures the youngster gains valuable experience before making the permanent jump to English football.
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Scouting mission pays off in Colombia
The teenager caught the eye of the club’s recruitment staff with his outstanding performances for Colombia at the South American Under-17 Championship in April. Martinez was a standout performer throughout the tournament, which culminated in Colombia beating Argentina in the final to lift the trophy.
The successful pursuit was a collaborative effort involving several key figures in the Liverpool backroom. Input came from long-serving head of South American scouting Fernando Troiani and head of academy recruitment Chris Dowling. Crucially, Liverpool’s director of global talent Matt Newberry was heavily involved.
Building for the long-term future
While the Martinez deal focuses on the future, Liverpool have been active in securing other young talents from across the globe recently. Back in January, the club signed Senegal youth international defender Mor Talla Ndiaye from Amitie FC for £1 million. They also added fellow centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna in a deal worth £2.5 million.
These arrivals signal a clear intent from the club to stay ahead in what has become an increasingly competitive arms race for elite academy talent. By identifying Martinez early, Liverpool hope to have secured a player who can eventually make the grade in the first team.
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Iraola demands more summer reinforcements
Liverpool’s aggressive market activity shows no signs of slowing down, with head coach Andoni Iraola publicly confirming that the club's recruitment team is "working hard" to secure further high-profile signings. Speaking to the media ahead of the squad's pre-season preparations, the Spanish tactician emphasised that while early deals for dynamic winger Víctor Munoz and talented defender Jeremy Jacquet have bolstered the squad's foundation, the club's summer business is far from finished.
"We’ve signed two players already, but we need more – we know this," Iraola told reporters bluntly regarding the structural layout of his squad. "As a coach, I selfishly want the players here from day one, but we know the market doesn’t work like this. We are working incredibly hard for those signings."
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