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Liverpool make late attempt to sign Chelsea star Malo Gusto on loan but Blues reject deal without mandatory purchase clause
Deadline day drama at Anfield
The final hours of the summer transfer window saw Liverpool emerge as surprise suitors for Chelsea’s Gusto. Seeking to provide high-quality depth and competition on the right side of their defence, the Merseyside club made a significant effort to bring the 23-year-old Frenchman to Anfield.
According to reports from Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool made a final push today to sign Gusto on loan, but the attempt ended without success. The Reds had identified Gusto as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defensive rotation, but the clock eventually ran out on their pursuit.
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Financial hurdles block permanent move
The primary sticking point in the deal was Chelsea’s insistence on a clean break for the former Lyon defender. While Liverpool were only interested in a temporary solution to their depth issues, the Blues were not prepared to let Gusto leave without a significant long-term commitment from the buying club. This clash of ideologies effectively ended any hopes of the player making the move from West London to the North West before the 11:00 PM deadline.
Specifically, the Reds were only willing to consider a straight loan for the France international, but Chelsea would only sanction a departure if it involved a permanent sale. Liverpool were reportedly unable to finance a permanent deal for Gusto at this stage, having already committed substantial resources elsewhere in their squad.
Iraola’s search for defensive depth
Liverpool manager Iraola has been keen to refine his squad following a busy summer, and a new right-back was high on his priority list. Gusto, who has impressed with his athleticism and crossing ability since arriving in the Premier League, was viewed as a perfect tactical fit for Iraola’s high-intensity system.
The manager clearly felt that the squad required more specialist cover in that area to compete across multiple competitions throughout the 2026-27 campaign.
The pursuit of the Chelsea man was not a spur-of-the-moment decision, as the club has reportedly had Gusto on their radar for a while. However, the inability to find common ground with a direct Premier League rival proved to be an insurmountable obstacle.
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Implications for the Reds' squad
With the Gusto deal falling through, Liverpool must now navigate the first half of the season with their current defensive options. The failure to secure the 23-year-old leaves Iraola with fewer choices at right-back than he had hoped for heading into the autumn. This could put additional pressure on the existing personnel to remain fit and perform consistently as the fixture list becomes more congested with domestic and European commitments.
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