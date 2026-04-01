Lionel Scaloni backs Lionel Messi to reach 1,000 career goals & insists Argentina captain has the 'desire' for final World Cup campaign

While Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the race to four figures in Saudi Arabia, Scaloni remains confident in his captain's ability to join him in that exclusive club. Addressing the potential for Messi, who currently sits on 913 career goals, to hit the massive career landmark, the manager noted: "He could reach 1,000 goals, we'll have to see how much longer he plays. The thing is, he has to want to keep going. I hope he does, because he's happy on the pitch and we all want to see him. One year he scored over 90 goals - he can get there."

Beyond individual records, attention turned to whether the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will help Argentina defend their crown at the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni added: "It will be a privilege if Leo decides to play in the World Cup. We all want him to enjoy it and we're helping him feel good. He wants the same as us, now he's more relaxed because he's already won a World Cup. His desire to be there and share it is there, we'll see what he decides to do and we'll support him."