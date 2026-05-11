Lionel Messi posts emotional reaction to Barcelona clinching back-to-back La Liga titles

The title was secured in the most satisfying way possible for Barcelona fans, with a dominant 2-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid. Coming into the game, the hosts knew that just a point would be enough to retain their crown, but they delivered a comfortable victory to move 14 points clear at the top of the table with three games to go. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres in the first half proved to be the difference.

It was a historic night for more than just the points on the board. For the first time in the long and storied history of this rivalry, the Catalan club managed to mathematically secure La Liga title directly against their greatest adversaries. The atmosphere in Catalonia reached a fever pitch as the final result not only confirmed their status as champions but also levelled the all-time head-to-head record between the two clubs at 106 wins each.







