London calling! Ballon d’Or announces iconic venue and star-studded hosting duo for historic 70th-anniversary ceremony

For the first time in its illustrious history, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held in London, England, marking the 70th anniversary of the award. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the iconic London Palladium Theatre on Monday, 26 October, with the gala beginning at 20:00 GMT.

The ceremony will be broadcast globally, ensuring fans across every continent can witness whether the old guard or the new generation will walk away with the golden ball as reported by UEFA.

Every winner at the London Palladium will receive an original trophy to keep, a tradition that adds to the prestige of the event. France Football produces a new original for each category every year, though legends like Diego Maradona and Pele were famously granted honorary awards during their lifetimes. As the ceremony returns to London, the focus remains on the evaluation period and the strict criteria used by the international jury of journalists.