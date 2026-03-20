Liberali: "At Milan, it was like being at a playground; I’ll always be grateful to Fonseca. Catanzaro? I had to settle in at first"

It was only a matter of time. Now, Mattia Liberali is coming into his own. A 2007-born attacking midfielder, he came through the Milan youth system before being sold permanently to Catanzaro in the summer (at no cost, with 50% of any future resale reserved for the Rossoneri); after a few months out of the spotlight, Aquilani is now giving him more regular playing time, and the youngster is repaying him with quality performances. In an interview with Goal, Liberali spoke about his experience in Serie B: “It’s going very well for me. I had a good feeling straight away; like everyone else at the start, I had to adapt, partly because moving from the Primavera to the first team is a big step. But manager Aquilani, director Polito and the whole environment have given me the right amount of time; now I think and hope to carry on like this.”



