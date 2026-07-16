AFP
Lamine Yamal sits out Spain training with strapping on left thigh ahead of World Cup final clash with Lionel Messi's Argentina
Injury concern for the Barcelona starlet
The Spanish national team has returned to the training pitch for the first time since securing their place in the 2026 World Cup final. However, the atmosphere at the camp was tinged with caution as both Yamal and Pedro Porro were forced to train away from the main group. Yamal was spotted wearing a visible bandage on his left thigh, sparking fears regarding his availability for the biggest game of his young career.
Yamal finished the semi-final victory against France feeling the aftereffects of a heavy blow. The knock occurred during a pivotal moment in the match when Lucas Digne brought him down inside the penalty area, resulting in the spot-kick that Mikel Oyarzabal converted to open the scoring. While the adrenaline of the match saw him through to the final whistle, the pain intensified once the area cooled down at the team’s hotel in Dallas.
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Physios working overtime in Dallas
Spain’s medical staff are working to treat the 19-year-old, whose fresh injury concern comes shortly after recovering from an April hamstring tear. Despite his strapping and individual training, the camp remains calm as coaches carefully manage his workload ahead of the weekend.
Diario AS reports that the decision to keep him away from the main group is largely a preventative measure. Having featured in every single match of Spain's tournament run - including finding the back of the net in the 4-0 group-stage win over Saudi Arabia - Yamal is central to his country's ambitions. With the eyes of the world now on the Barca star as he prepares to face his idol Messi in a dream final, Luis de la Fuente is desperate to have his most explosive attacking outlet at 100 per cent, and the physios remain optimistic that the "heavy blow" will not result in a long-term absence.
Porro battling muscle fatigue
Yamal is not the only fitness concern for De la Fuente. Porro, who was named the MVP of the semi-final after scoring the second goal against France, is also following a modified training schedule. The Tottenham full-back has been a workhorse for Spain throughout the knockout stages, but the sheer volume of minutes is starting to take a toll on his hamstrings.
The issue for the defender is described as simple muscle fatigue. Porro’s immense physical effort in Dallas resulted in him being replaced by Marcos Llorente in the closing stages of the match. Having featured only against Saudi Arabia during the group stage, Porro has since played in every single knockout match - scoring in the victory over Austria before featuring against Portugal, Belgium, and finally France.
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De la Fuente remains optimistic
Despite the separate training schedules, head coach Luis de la Fuente is confident that he will have a full squad to choose from when they take the field on Sunday. Speaking after the semi-final, the coach addressed the status of his key duo, stating that in both cases he hoped there would be no problems.
Spain are aiming to clinch their second World Cup title, adding to their historic 2010 triumph in South Africa, with Yamal hoping to secure his second major international trophy following La Roja's Euro 2024 triumph. Meanwhile, Argentina are chasing their fourth world crown, looking to add to their illustrious legacy of victories in 1978, 1986, and 2022.
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