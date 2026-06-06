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Lamine Yamal wins another prize! Barcelona star crowned La Liga Player of the Season while Joan Garcia earns best save award
Barcelona stars dominate La Liga awards
Yamal capped a remarkable campaign by being named La Liga Player of the Season following his standout performances for Barcelona. The 18-year-old played a central role in the club's title-winning season as Flick's side finished top of the table with 94 points. The winger ended the league campaign with 16 goals and 11 assists, underlining his importance in Barcelona's attack. The La Masia graduate also shared the Zarra Trophy with team-mate Ferran Torres.
Barcelona's dominance extended beyond the main individual award. Flick was named Coach of the Season for the second consecutive year after guiding the Catalan giants to the top of Spanish football.
'The proverbial headache for opponent defences'
Yamal's award came after a season in which he established himself as one of the competition's most influential players. The recognition marked the second successive year that a Barcelona player won the league's top individual prize, following Raphinha's success in the previous campaign.
"Another award for the talent of Lamine Yamal. The FC Barcelona number 10 has been acknowledged as the 2025/26 LaLiga player of the season," read the club's official statement.
"The La Masia forward's wizardry is evident. Every match he brought dribbling, goals and assists. He is the proverbial headache for opponent defences, who have to make a real effort to try to stop the blaugrana's attacking threats."
Garcia wins Save of the Season
The defensive side of the game was also recognised, with Garcia picking up the award for the best save of the campaign. The goalkeeper has been a revelation since joining the club, providing a safe pair of hands that proved vital in several close encounters during the title race.
The specific moment that won him the award was a stunning one-handed save from Pere Milla's header during the derby at the Cornella stadium against Espanyol. Garcia’s heroics in that match were emblematic of a season in which he also secured the Zamora Trophy, conceding only 21 goals across the entire league schedule.
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Building on a dominant season
Barcelona will now look to maintain that momentum into the next season after being at the top of Spanish football. With Yamal continuing his rapid development and Flick's project firmly established, expectations will only increase. The club's ability to blend emerging talent with experienced players has already delivered major success. After sweeping individual honours and winning the league title, Blaugrana will be aiming to maintain their dominance in the seasons ahead.