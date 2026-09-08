'I support Ajax and Feyenoord is the big rival!' – Lamine Yamal reveals secret Frenkie de Jong chat before Barcelona opener

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal expressed his excitement ahead of facing Feyenoord in their Champions League opener at Spotify Camp Nou. The 19-year-old forward revealed he did some background research on the Dutch opponents before the midweek fixture.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yamal recalled playing at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium with Spain during a 2-2 Nations League draw in March 2025.

However, taking on the Rotterdam side at club level represents a fresh challenge for the teenage international.