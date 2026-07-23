'Matured a great deal' - Lamine Yamal did a 'wonderful job' for Spain at 2026 World Cup, insists Luis de la Fuente

Yamal entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the most talked-about teenagers in global football, and he lived up to the billing under De la Fuente’s guidance, despite still nursing an injury at the start of the tournament. The Spain coach was quick to highlight how the youngster adapted to the rigours of the tournament, noting that his mental development was just as significant as his technical brilliance on the pitch.

"Lamine is a footballer who has had an extraordinary experience and a fantastic performance," De la Fuente noted proudly in statements to Marca. "He has matured a great deal, worked immensely hard for the team, and known how to put the general good before individual glory."