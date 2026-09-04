Kylian Mbappe only ‘top three’ in the world as ex-France international Bacary Sagna snubs Real Madrid superstar & Harry Kane when naming his 2026 Ballon d’Or winner

Real Madrid have gone two seasons without winning a major trophy, despite seeing ‘Galactico’ frontman Mbappe win two La Liga Golden Boots and register 90 goals through 106 appearances.

Quizzed on whether the former Monaco and PSG icon will ever get his hands on the Ballon d’Or - having only made the top three of that poll once before - another former France international, Louis Saha, told GOAL recently: “That's a difficult one, because for sure he wants to win those trophies. He knows that by winning the Champions League, you have a greater chance to win the Ballon d'Or. He knows that that's the way to put all the qualities in front of the best eyes to be judged.

“I do understand that the pressure is on because now it's been almost a very controversial way of not being in those finals. He left the club that won it and now going to a club which is supposed to be one of the favourites, and they don't reach the finals.

“It's starting to question a little bit on the personal side. Let's say on the spiritual side, he seems to be a black cat in a way. So that's the bad line that he wants to rectify as quickly as possible.

“It's always nice to see someone succeed and reach their goals when they have the potential. I think he deserves it. Regardless of people criticising his style of play, he wants to have everything.

“Every situation needs to be about him and that's the proof of greats. But sometimes if things don’t work out, it's easy to criticise. If Cristiano couldn't convert all these trophies that he had over the years, he would have been doomed a long time ago.”