The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have yet to win the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

In my view, Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for La Liga and the Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League is a special opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He burst onto the scene as a clinical Ajax striker, lifting the Champions League trophy at a tender age, then moved to Barcelona, where he ranked among the club's most prolific scorers during the early 2000s. He was also a key figure for the Netherlands national team, part of a generation that repeatedly reached finals without lifting a trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, gaining diverse experience. He worked with compatriot Louis van Gaal in the Netherlands setup, assisted Seedorf with Cameroon, and later managed Indonesia, while also holding several European posts—all driven by his enduring passion for the game and his desire to pass on his expertise to new generations.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on today's game, his future coaching ambitions and his interest in working in the Arab region. He also discusses the 2026 World Cup, sharing his view of the contenders and offering a detailed look at his home nation's chances.

He also shares frank opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, rates current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that keep fans debating. Here is the full interview: