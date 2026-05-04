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Patrick Kluivert [Exclusive interview] - حوار خاص مع باتريك كلويفرتKooora.com
Loai Mohamed

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Kluivert told Koora that the Morocco-Senegal final saw "bizarre" events, described Marmoush as a brilliant signing for Barcelona, and asked, "Why shouldn't Salah join?"

Exclusive
P. Kluivert
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
M. Salah
O. Marmoush
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Netherlands vs Japan
Netherlands
Japan
France vs Senegal
France
H. Kane
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Netherlands
Spain
Egypt
Senegal
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Japan
US
France
England
Argentina
Portugal
Germany

The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have yet to win the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater respect.

In my view, Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for La Liga and the Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League is a special opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He burst onto the scene as a clinical Ajax striker, lifting the Champions League trophy at a tender age, then moved to Barcelona, where he ranked among the club's most prolific scorers during the early 2000s. He was also a key figure for the Netherlands national team, part of a generation that repeatedly reached finals without lifting a trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, gaining diverse experience. He worked with compatriot Louis van Gaal in the Netherlands setup, assisted Seedorf with Cameroon, and later managed Indonesia, while also holding several European posts—all driven by his enduring passion for the game and his desire to pass on his expertise to new generations.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on today's game, his future coaching ambitions and his interest in working in the Arab region. He also discusses the 2026 World Cup, sharing his view of the contenders and offering a detailed look at his home nation's chances.

He also shares frank opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, rates current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that keep fans debating. Here is the full interview:

  • You've coached Indonesia, Adana Spor and the Netherlands under Louis van Gaal. What's your next coaching move, and would you consider managing an Arab national team or club, such as in the Saudi Pro League?

    Training has been excellent so far. Adana have assembled a strong squad, and the experience in Turkey has been outstanding. The team has secured impressive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbaçe—a rare achievement. Securing positive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe is a major boost for Adana Spor.

    The recent Indonesia stint was still brilliant, despite our failure to reach the World Cup. I had hoped to stay on as coach of the Indonesian national team for much longer, to implement a strong, coherent strategy. Unfortunately, we lost to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, then ranked 58th and 59th by FIFA, despite matching both sides for large parts of the game.

    The Saudi league is a highly attractive proposition for any coach, and I would certainly consider any offer to work there.

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  • Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    If one of your children received an offer from the Saudi League, would you agree to the move?

    Shane is still too young; he has just signed for Barcelona and is only 18, so the time is not right for him. As for Justin and Ruben, a move to the Saudi league could be a viable option in the near future; if it materialises, it would be a brilliant opportunity for both players, as several high-profile transfers have already demonstrated.

  • Where do you place the Netherlands among the contenders for the 2026 World Cup?

    The Dutch national team is currently very strong. According to the FIFA rankings, they sit inside the top six in the world. Given the quality of their squad and the clubs they represent, they have the potential to reach the quarter-finals—provided everything clicks.

    With Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France also in the mix, the Oranje remain a team to watch in Qatar; I expect them to reach the quarter-finals at a minimum.

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  • Who is the favourite to win the World Cup?

    Choosing a single contender is tricky, yet among Argentina, France and Brazil, several heavyweights stand out… That said, France possess a strong chance.

  • Who do you expect to finish as the World Cup's top scorer?

    Perhaps Harry Kane.

  • The Netherlands national team is consistently ranked among the favourites to win the World Cup, yet it has never lifted the trophy. Why has this elusive title remained out of reach?

    In major tournaments, the Netherlands often struggles in penalty shoot-outs, as past campaigns have shown, yet the current squad remains highly competitive and well balanced despite recent injuries, which is unfortunate.

    Nevertheless, I cannot pinpoint why we have never won the World Cup, because our squad consistently boasts outstanding individual talent and considerable strength.

  • CUP-FR98-BRA-NED KLUIVERT-GOALAFP

    Is it just bad luck?

    Yes, perhaps it was simply bad luck. In 1998, we came within a whisker of beating Brazil in the semi-finals, only to be eliminated on penalties. The consensus is that the Dutch side at the 1998 World Cup was among the strongest ever.

  • Would you agree that the current Dutch national team appears to lack the star power that your generation enjoyed?

    If you compare today's Dutch squad with ours, perhaps the current side does look stronger. Yet football has evolved significantly: the present national team boasts several big stars, whereas my generation fielded players like Dennis Bergkamp, Frank de Boer, Ronald de Boer and others. We had plenty of top talent too, so direct comparisons are tricky—times have simply changed.

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    The Netherlands national team typically appoints home-grown managers. What are your thoughts on this policy, and when might you take the helm of the national side?

    "It's only natural," he explained, "because we have several top-class coaches in the Netherlands, so we always opt for a Dutch coach." He added that he is open to managing the national team in the future: "It would be a great honour to serve the national team and guide it to success, should the opportunity arise."

  • You were part of the Cameroon national team's coaching staff. In your opinion, which African side has the potential to replicate Morocco's run to the semi-finals in 2026?

    Morocco can certainly do it again. Senegal possess a strong squad, as do Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt. Yet, if I had to choose one side, I'd pick Senegal.

  • By the way, what did you think of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final?

    The final proved highly unusual: although I lack a definitive view, it felt peculiar to see the trophy switch hands after the final whistle and Morocco declared champions.

  • Let's discuss your former club, Barcelona. Can they beat Real Madrid in El Clásico without Lamine Yamal?

    Yes, Barcelona will win El Clásico.

  • Will he win La Liga?

    Yes, of course—even if he doesn't win El Clásico.

  • Why hasn't Barcelona won the Champions League for 11 years, despite lifting the league title on multiple occasions during that span?

    Elsewhere in Europe, the benchmark remains high: Barcelona showcase brilliant football, English sides are progressing and Bayern Munich remain a force. Paris Saint-Germain also delivered an outstanding campaign last term to claim the trophy, and this season they are again among the favourites alongside Bayern. In my view, the winner of that encounter will lift the trophy, and I expect PSG to retain the title.

    In La Liga, Barcelona face familiar opponents, but in the Champions League they encounter a wider range of styles and greater individual quality, making it a far more demanding contest.

  • However, Barcelona were knocked out this season by Atlético Madrid, a team that plays in La Liga, not in another league.

    The sides are evenly matched and familiar with each other. Atlético Madrid won 4–0 in Madrid, while Barcelona prevailed 3–0 at home. Strange as it may seem, that's football—and that's its beauty.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Is Barça struggling in the striker position?

    There is no immediate crisis, especially with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the squad. Although reports suggest Lewandowski could leave, nothing is certain. If he does depart, the club will need to sign a new striker.

  • Could your son, Shain or Hamza Abdulkarim, feature for the first team soon?

    Shane, who occasionally slots in as a centre-forward, is naturally a winger rather than a pure striker. Hamza, by contrast, is a born number nine but still needs time to settle. Pre-season will be crucial, offering both players a chance to press their claims for first-team action; come next term, the identity of the squad's senior attackers remains wide open.

  • Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush is being linked with a move to Barcelona. How would you rate the potential transfer if it goes ahead?

    Marmoush is a brilliant player – quick, skilful and a natural goalscorer. I'm a big fan: he's exciting, but I don't expect Manchester City to let him go easily.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-LIVERPOOLAFP

    You played in the English Premier League with Newcastle. What are your thoughts on Mohamed Salah, one of the Premier League's legends, potentially leaving Liverpool? Which club would you like to see him join?

    Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and icon. He has given enormously to the club and continues to shine, yet he does not always receive the recognition he merits. Should an opportunity to join Barcelona arise, it would be hard to argue against such a move; he is a brilliant player and a genuine Liverpool icon, and no other Egyptian has made such an impact at a major club.

  • Which current player reminds you of yourself?

    "It's hard to say, because every striker has his own qualities, and I don't believe there's a player around today who's quite like I used to be," he explained.

  • Who is the greatest Dutch footballer of all time?

    Johan Cruyff.

  • Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?

    Both players are exceptional, but if I had to pick one, I'd name Messi.

  • Haaland, Mbappé or Kane?

    Mbappé.