Our defenders are capable of keeping a clean sheet against England and Croatia.

We're not starting from scratch against Ghana, and we have what it takes to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Working with Queiroz seven times has been an honour and has helped me develop.

Cristiano Ronaldo possesses a unique blend of attributes; he remains an exceptional professional.

Buffon is the best goalkeeper of the 21st century, and modern football exposes goalkeepers more.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, Ghana is fine-tuning its preparations for a daunting group that includes England, Croatia and Panama. The Black Stars now work under Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, He is joined by one of the most experienced goalkeeping coaches in world football, the Portuguese-American Dan Gaspar.

The 70-year-old has spent more than 30 years in coaching, working across several countries and with major national teams such as Portugal, Iran and South Africa alongside Queiroz, as well as enjoying notable spells with giants Porto and Benfica. He is now preparing for his third World Cup, having previously accompanied Portugal in 2010 and Iran in 2014.

In an interview with "Koora", Gaspar discussed his seventh campaign alongside Queiroz—whom he credits as both a professional mentor and a close friend—and explained the dynamics of their enduring partnership.

The veteran coach is convinced that Ghana can go far in the tournament, stressing that his goalkeepers—Lawrence Zigi, Joseph Anang and Benjamin Asare, possess the ability to keep a clean sheet against even the English and Croatian national teams, describing them as "the best in the world".

He also outlined his method for preparing goalkeepers to face strikers of the calibre of Harry Kane, his experience with Cristiano Ronaldo—whom he calls an "exceptional professional" thanks to his discipline and relentless drive to improve—and the evolution of the goalkeeper position, naming Gianluigi Buffon as his best keeper of the 21st century. Here is the interview: