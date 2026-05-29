Kerim Alajbegovic: Bosnia's Bayer Leverkusen-bound wonderkid winger who dreams of playing for Real Madrid

Alajbegovic's exploits this season might have alerted some of Europe's big hitters, as he generated links to the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter and Roma in his home country, but his short-term future is already settled (for now, at least).
Eight months after selling the winger to Salzburg before he had even made his first-team debut, Leverkusen have activated an €8m buy-back clause in the teenager's contract - way bellow his €22m (£19m/$22.5m) market value, per Transfermarkt - to re-sign him on a five-year deal, suggesting they have no plans to immediately sanction another transfer away.
The deal was confirmed as far back as March, with Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes saying the player "has not only fulfilled the high expectations placed in him in Salzburg, he has even exceeded them in a very short space of time".
Addressing the move himself, Alajbegovic said: "For me, it's a step up to another level. I know the club, and Leverkusen have the highest standards. They're a top-16 club in Europe that always competes at the top of the Bundesliga. Many young players have already made it here. I also have that goal."
There is still the possibility, though, that Leverkusen could look to cash in as soon as he returns. The player's father and agent told Bild recently that "many clubs are interested" in his son, before adding: "We deliberately chose to go down the path with Bayer Leverkusen. Our relationship with the club and with those in charge is excellent."
It's clear, though, that the BayArena won't be Alajbegovic's final destination. Speaking to FACE TV recently about his lofty career ambitions, the youngster said: "I'm not a big star yet! There'll be time for that! It's true that I’ll do everything I can to become one. I'd like to play for [Real] Madrid. As a kid, I dreamed of giving my best to play for Real. If it's Barcelona, I don't have a problem with that either."