Keeping wife & father-in-law happy! Why did Jarrod Bowen stay at West Ham after subjecting the Dyer family to Liverpool transfer rumours?

When demotion into the Championship was confirmed, fears were raised at the London Stadium regarding how long club captain Bowen would stick around. As a proven top-flight performer and England international, he was expected to explore opportunities outside of the East End.

The 29-year-old forward was, however, overlooked for 2026 World Cup duty by Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel. That snub may have played some part in his thinking when options were mulled over.

Liverpool were said to have been sniffing around for some time, and had seen Mohamed Salah leave a gaping hole on the right side of their attack, but no formal offer was tabled. Interest from elsewhere was mooted, but rumours never became anything more substantial.

Bowen eventually went public with his desire to remain at West Ham, in a bid to help the club bounce back into the big time, and remains tied to a long-term contract through to 2030. Professional stability will have been welcomed by those in his close personal circle.