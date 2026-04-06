AFP
'It's karma!' - Gianluigi Donnarumma blasted for 'unsportsmanlike' conduct as goalkeeper reveals Man City star's sneaky tricks during Italy's World Cup loss
Donnarumma accused of dirty tricks
Donnarumma emerged as a controversial figure for the Bosnia-Herzegovina players and fans following his efforts to disrupt the Azzurri's opponents ahead of the penalty shootout that followed the 1-1 play-off final draw. At one point, the City shot stopper attempted to grab a pice of paper that detailed the opponents' penalty plans, only for the referee to step in and ensure the situation between the two goalkeepers did not escalate. He was also accused of confronting other members of the home side in an attempt to gain a psychological advantage, but in the end his side were knocked out with a humiliating 3-1 defeat in the shootout, sending Bosnia-Herzegovina through to the World Cup.
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Karma strikes against the Azzurri
Donnarumma's opposing number, Nikola Vasilj, has since opened up on the pre-shootout drama as he heavily criticised the Champions League winner for his conduct.
"Donnarumma tried to tear up my piece of paper on which I had noted down information on the Italian penalty takers, but fortunately the technical staff had a copy, we had prepared well for every eventuality. I didn't know they had a second sheet on the bench, but it's clear that nothing was left to chance," Vasilj said.
Vasilj explained his frustration with the exchange: "Honestly, I couldn't believe what was happening to me, it's the first time something like this has happened to me. With Donnarumma we started arguing, then I went to the referee to try to convince him that my opponent deserved a yellow card, his seemed to me to be truly unsportsmanlike behaviour. But in the end… I don't want to say too much… in the end we won and some say it's karma. And probably yes, there is something similar in this story."
A teenage hero emerges in Zenica
While Donnarumma faces scrutiny for his conduct, a new national hero has emerged in Bosnia. Afan Cizmic, a 14-year-old ball boy, has gained internet fame for his own role in the tactical battle. Cizmic managed to swipe Donnarumma’s own "cheat sheet" - which contained data on the Bosnian penalty takers - from near the goal line where it was hidden under a towel.
The teenager has since been pictured with the sheet and has become a symbol of Bosnia's historic victory. The popularity of the gesture is so significant that there is a growing movement in the country to reward the youngster with a trip to the World Cup as part of the official delegation.
Cizmic insists that he saw a sheet of paper containing details of Bosnia-Herzegovina's penalty takers hidden beside the Italian's towel beside his goal.
“I saw there was something next to the towel and realised immediately what it was. I took it and hid it. This had all the indications on our players, and without that list, Donnarumma would need to go by instinct," he said.
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Italy left to reflect on another disaster
With Italy now absent from a third consecutive World Cup, the focus has shifted toward a total reform of the national setup. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has already resigned, as has the Italian Football Federation president.
Bosnia-Herzegovina, meanwhile, will begin preparing for their trip to North America, where they will face the likes of co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.