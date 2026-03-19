Juventus: Thuram back in team training, Vlahovic hopes to be called up – the latest from Continassa ahead of the Sassuolo match

Khephren Thuram suffered a severe ankle bruise in the second half of the away match in Udine, having to come off in the 49th minute. Ahead of the clash against Sassuolo, the Frenchman had not yet returned to full training as of yesterday. However, today’s edition of Tuttosport reveals that the pain is subsiding and the swelling has practically gone down. At this stage, Spalletti hopes to have Thuram back from the first minute, with his return to the squad expected today at Continassa. According to the newspaper, following the convincing victory in Udine, Spalletti would like to field the same starting eleven, including Thuram himself.