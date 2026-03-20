Juventus: Spalletti outlines his future – from timing to confidence, his comments and what remains to be done before the deal is sealed

"The international break is the right time; there’s less stress": this is how Luciano Spalletti identified the upcoming international break as the best time to discuss his contract renewal with Juventus in further detail. The conversation, however, covered much more ground.





The Bianconeri manager, in fact, spoke of his full willingness to listen to whatever the club wishes to propose, in addition to the contacts that have already taken place between the parties in recent weeks.

The Tuscan manager’s contract renewal is an increasingly central and, above all, pressing issue for the Bianconeri management, with the match against Sassuolo – which remains a priority – providing the backdrop to a very important week for him. And during the pre-match press conference, he was also very forthright about the team’s future plans regarding the transfer market