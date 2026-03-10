Juventus records capital gain on Alberto Costa to Porto: separate deal from Joao Mario

The deals involving Joao Mario (who moved to Juventus) and Alberto Costa (who moved to Porto at the same time) are two separate and distinct transactions that generated capital gains for the clubs involved in their respective financial statements.
This is what has been established by Juventus, which, in its consolidated half-yearly report as at 31 December 2025, whose documents have been consulted by colleagues at Calcio&Finanza, provided details on the deals with the Portuguese club and the decision taken regarding the aforementioned transfers.