Jude Bellingham MUST start for England - but World Cup hopes hang almost solely on Harry Kane: Winners and losers after Thomas Tuchel's star men are badly missed in friendly defeat to dark horses Japan

Friday's 1-1 draw with Uruguay was followed by an even more alarming 1-0 loss to Japan on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel decided to effectively split the camp in two, resting most of his key players for their first game and hoping they would be refreshed for the second. The plan backfired, with those hopeful of breaking into his normal thinking all failing to make an impression, while some of his regulars also looked strangely out of place upon linking up with the squad.

There are still some minor caveats to be made. Several key players, not least Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, had to withdraw from the camp completely due to injury, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were deemed not fit enough to take part in either game. But the fact of the matter is England went zero-for-two in home matches they ought to be winning if they have serious ambitions of lifting the World Cup this summer. One of the deepest pools of players in international football can't be hiding behind excuses three months out from a major tournament.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium and the past week at St George's Park...