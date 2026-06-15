Jude Bellingham criticism 'hard to read' for Jordan Henderson as he claims 'special' Real Madrid star gives England 'X-factor' at 2026 World Cup

Bellingham has often found himself under the microscope for his on-pitch demeanour, but Henderson, who has also emerged as a key leadership figure for England under Thomas Tuchel, insists the public perception of the 22-year-old is wide of the mark. The Brentford midfielder is adamant that the former Borussia Dortmund man is the catalyst for England’s success.

"I honestly couldn’t speak highly enough of him," Henderson said. "I know a lot gets written in the media and I find it hard to read sometimes, because I just know how big an influence he is on this team, how good a team-mate he is off the field. What he gives us is just something really special. I think he really gives us the X factor in our team."