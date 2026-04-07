Jose Mourinho speaks out on his Benfica future after trophyless season all but confirmed

Despite remaining undefeated in Liga Portugal since taking over from Bruno Lage in September 2025, Mourinho’s record of 16 wins and seven draws in 23 matches has not been enough to keep pace with the leaders. Benfica currently sit third, seven points behind FC Porto and two adrift of Sporting CP, with the latter still possessing a crucial game in hand.

Addressing the difficult squad decisions ahead, Mourinho added: "I have to think carefully, collectively, because, at this moment, I wanted to stop playing some players, but there are higher values ​​at stake. They are assets, even if I didn't want to continue with some of them. At the sporting level, the achievable goal is to finish in second place, depending on other results.

"[But] we don't depend on ourselves. Even winning all the games, we don't depend solely on ourselves. Sporting would have to lose another two points. It's still possible, and Sporting might even draw. Okay, we didn't lose [against Casa Pia], but I don't think a draw like this ennobles Benfica in any way or the career of any of us."