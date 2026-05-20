AFP
John Stones to reunite with Vincent Kompany & Harry Kane? Bayern Munich plot bid to sign Man City defender with English contingent set to grow this summer
Bayern Munich target a defensive rebuild
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Bayern are seriously exploring a stunning move to secure the services of Stones. The German giants have identified the 31-year-old as a prime target as they look to bolster their backline. Should the club progress their interest, they will find themselves in a strong position to secure his signature. Stones is set to become a free agent this summer after spending 10 incredible years in Manchester, making him one of the most attractive options on the market. A switch to Germany would allow him to reunite with former colleague Kompany, who now manages the Bavarian side, while joining his national team captain, Kane.
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An end to a glorious decade
Stones joined City from Everton for £47.5 million in 2016, becoming Pep Guardiola’s second signing. Across 293 appearances, he scored 19 goals and helped the side win six Premier League titles alongside a coveted Champions League trophy. Despite his legendary status, recent injuries have limited his impact.
Guardiola recently addressed this, stating: "I cannot judge his performance because he has been a little bit out. I don't have doubts with John. When he reaches his level, he is a top central defender. I only want him fit and, unfortunately, like last season, a lot of the time it is not possible. He is a lovely, incredible team-mate."
Facing competition across the continent
While the Bundesliga champions are a highly glamorous option, they are not the only club monitoring the situation. A sentimental return to Everton has been suggested, while Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and newly-promoted Coventry City have also registered interest. However, the immense pull of playing for Bayern, coupled with the chance to work under Kompany, could prove decisive. The German outfit are desperate to refresh their squad after suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, despite comfortably reclaiming their domestic league crown. Adding a versatile serial winner to their ranks would undoubtedly elevate their defensive solidity.
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What is next for the defender?
Before finalising his club future, Stones is expected to play a crucial role for Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at the upcoming World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Meanwhile, Bayern are entirely focused on completing a domestic double when they face Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend, hoping to build momentum for next season.