Jankto unstoppable: "Nicola is the worst manager, he's a bloody idiot. I wanted to kill Ranieri, but he's the best."

While he didn't get on well with Nicola, the best manager he has worked with was Claudio Ranieri, who coached him at both Sampdoria and Cagliari: "He was top notch," explains Jankto. "I admit I wanted to kill him a million times, but he gave me some great emotions." With Ranieri on the bench, the former midfielder played some of the best seasons of his career: during his time at Sampdoria, between 2019 and 2021, he reached his peak; the two also worked together in Sardinia in the 2023-24 season, the one before Nicola. It was Ranieri himself who asked the management to sign Jankto, with whom he had got on well in Genoa.