Jakub Jankto retired at the end of last season, but his latest statements have been strong and clear towards some of his former coaches. The former midfielder particularly targeted Davide Nicola, with whom he worked at Cagliari: "He's the coach I got on worst with," he said on TikTok. "That f***ing b****ard didn't let me play a single minute. If I behaved very well last season, I did it only for the team and the fans." His experience at Cagliari was his last before retirement: under Nicola, Jankto did not play a single minute in the league or Coppa Italia, never taking to the pitch.
Jankto unstoppable: "Nicola is the worst manager, he's a bloody idiot. I wanted to kill Ranieri, but he's the best."
"RANIERI IS THE BEST COACH"
While he didn't get on well with Nicola, the best manager he has worked with was Claudio Ranieri, who coached him at both Sampdoria and Cagliari: "He was top notch," explains Jankto. "I admit I wanted to kill him a million times, but he gave me some great emotions." With Ranieri on the bench, the former midfielder played some of the best seasons of his career: during his time at Sampdoria, between 2019 and 2021, he reached his peak; the two also worked together in Sardinia in the 2023-24 season, the one before Nicola. It was Ranieri himself who asked the management to sign Jankto, with whom he had got on well in Genoa.
