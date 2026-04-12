Devastated Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah watch on as Leicester players BOOED after latest loss with relegation to League One looming

While the performances on the pitch have been underwhelming, the club’s situation has been made significantly worse by off-field issues. Leicester recently lost their appeal against a six-point deduction for breaching EFL financial rules, a sanction that has proved catastrophic for their survival hopes. The penalty originally saw the club drop from 17th to 20th in the table, but a sustained run of poor form has seen them slide further into the abyss. They now occupy the second-from-bottom spot, with only a heavily penalised Sheffield Wednesday sitting below them in the standings as the threat of third-tier football becomes a frightening reality.