Jamie Vardy, Liverpool and Vinnie Jones? Ex-Leicester star and Reds' famous Champions League win get the Netflix treatment as new three-part football series announced

The popular 'UNTOLD' anthology is heading to the United Kingdom to explore some of the most dramatic stories in the English game. The first instalment, releasing on May 12, focuses on Vardy. The film traces his path from the depths of non-league football to the pinnacle of the Premier League. He made history moving to Leicester City for £1 million, a record fee for a non-league player, before spearheading the most unlikely title success. The documentary promises not to shy away from the media storms that followed the striker, including his wife's high-profile legal battle.