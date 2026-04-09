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James Maddison responds to questions over his physique after Tottenham gym clip goes viral amid journey back from ACL injury
Viral video sparks muscle mass debate
Maddison, who has been sidelined for 247 days, was seen in the clips performing strength exercises aimed at rebuilding the power in his legs following a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Sharp-eyed supporters quickly pointed out what appeared to be a significant discrepancy in muscle mass between his legs. Some fans suggested that his right leg looked noticeably thinner than his left, leading to fears that his recovery might be stalling as Spurs battle against a shock relegation threat in the Premier League.
Maddison hits back at camera angles
Not one to let speculation linger, Maddison responded by sharing a front-on view of his legs to prove that his muscle development is symmetrical, placing the blame for the confusion squarely on the shoulders of the club's media department.
He captioned the post with a playful dig at the person behind the lens, stating: "Admin needs to work on the angles of videoing... @spursofficial."
How is Maddison progressing?
Before his recent departure, former Spurs interim manager Igor Tudor provided a glass-half-full assessment of Maddison's condition. The Croatian coach had witnessed Maddison’s transition from the treatment room back onto the grass at Hotspur Way, noting that the player was beginning to rediscover his touch.
Speaking to football.london last month, Tudor said: "Maddison is already doing interesting things as well with the ball. Sprinting as well. I saw him. He is positive. He is positive."
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De Zerbi era set to begin
The arrival of Roberto De Zerbi as the new permanent manager has brought a fresh wave of optimism to Spurs, and Maddison appears eager to work under the Italian. The midfielder was notably quick to react to the technician's appointment, "liking" the official announcement video on social media within minutes of it going live.
While De Zerbi has yet to confirm whether Maddison will feature in the final games of the current campaign, his presence would be a massive boost for a side sitting just one point above the drop zone. Tottenham will play their first game under the new coach away at Sunderland this weekend.