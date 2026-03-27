Alessandro Nesta was also in the stands in Bergamo to watch Italy’s victory over Northern Ireland. The former defender, now a coach, spoke to Sky Sport and analysed the Azzurri’s current form ahead of the match against Bosnia, which could secure their place at the World Cup. Here are his comments.
Translated by
Italy, Nesta: “Well done, Bastoni! They’ve been giving him a hard time over that dive, but I’ve dived loads of times myself. I’ll never be the one to lecture him on it.”
AGAINST NORTHERN IRELAND
"I was worried too in the first half. If we play to our full potential, there’s no contest against any of the national teams in the play-offs. The problem, however, is the pressure that comes with wearing the Italy shirt, which is greater than, say, that of Bosnia or Northern Ireland. The way we handled the first half was a result of the tension felt by the Azzurri. We need to be aware that it’s still tough, and indeed that it will be even tougher in Bosnia. We’re facing a very hostile atmosphere, with an opponent who are stronger than Ireland. Zambrotta and I are the snipers. We were at Wembley when we won the European Championship and we were there last night in Bergamo too. Tuesday? I can’t go, but give Zambrotta a call.”
WORLD CUP
"These are nerve-wracking matches; the nagging thought that we might not make it to the World Cup has now taken root in our minds. Qualifying isn’t a technical feat, because we’re stronger than the others, but it all comes down to nerves. In 2006, winning the World Cup helped Italian football recover from Calciopoli; today, Italian football needs the national team more than ever. And let’s not forget the individual perspective: performing well at a World Cup, as a player, changes your life and career. I know Rino Gattuso very well. He’s really struggling with this; he feels responsible for the situation and will do everything in his power to ensure Italy goes to the World Cup. I saw him looking tense in the first half yesterday; he carries far too great a sense of responsibility.”
STICKS
"Bastoni doesn’t make the most of his attacking qualities when playing in central defence, but I have to give him credit because they’ve been giving him a real hard time over diving, and yesterday – even though he wasn’t at his best – he came back and put in a great performance. I’ve always been seen as a fair player, but I’ve dived loads of times myself. I’ll never lecture Bastoni on this; as far as I’m concerned, he’s brilliant."