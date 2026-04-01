Italy knocked out of the World Cup: some are pointing the finger at agents – how much do they earn? Over a billion in the last five years, with Juventus topping the list

From a sporting perspective, what happened last night in the Bosnia v Italy match is, to all intents and purposes, a tragedy. This marks the third World Cup in a row that we have failed to qualify for; unlike in previous tournaments, the upcoming tournament – to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico (scheduled for 11 June to 19 July) – will feature 48 qualified national teams. And Italy will not be among them. After 2018 and 2022, we must now write off 2026 as well: the Azzurri’s last World Cup match was on 24 June 2014; the last goal was scored by Mario Balotelli. Then, total emptiness. Disappointment, bitterness, anger. Just like last night, when, in his post-match comments, manager Rino Gattuso apologised to an entire nation, and did so with tears in his eyes.



