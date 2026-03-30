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Italy, Gattuso: "There’s no difference between Bosnia and Wales. Dimarco? We were stupid to shoot ourselves in the foot! It doesn’t matter if we don’t play beautifully; Dzeko’s a friend."

Italy

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy’s head coach, spoke to Sky on the eve of the decisive play-off final against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here are his comments:


“I think anyone who plays football lives for nights like this; when you feel that tingle of tension, it’s a good thing. There’s a lot at stake and we know it – we haven’t been to the World Cup for two tournaments. We need energy, and we’ll need it tomorrow.”



  • "It’s been a huge responsibility from day one; I feel it keenly and I hope to turn it into something positive. I need to instil confidence; we have a chance of achieving our goal. The squad has improved; if we’re not playing as beautifully as before, that’s not a problem. Our history shows that with the right mindset, determination and a bit of grit, we can achieve unexpected goals, just as we have in the past"


    "I won’t deny that when speaking with Riccio and Bonucci, we knew we might face difficulties. We need quality; we need courage. The stadium is behind us; Bosnia are a proper side. I heard Barbarez talking about the bus; they’re not a team that does that. He’s a shrewd poker player. We know there’s no difference between Wales and Bosnia; the players know that too. Dimarco did well."


    "Dzeko? I rarely get it wrong when it comes to football. When I was at Hajduk, I wanted to bring him with me; he was at Fenerbahçe but there wasn’t the financial means. His words aren’t to be taken for granted; he’s a great champion and a great man. I’m not surprised; we’re friends."


    "No message for the Italians; their actions speak for themselves, from the ten million who turned out the other night to what they’ve shown in the stadiums over the years."



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  • Then at the press conference:

    "We’re well aware that there’s a lot at stake tomorrow; we’re playing against a strong, high-quality side. Italy will have to be at their very best to qualify for the World Cup."


    On the reasons to be optimistic.

    "I hope not to let them down; we’ll take to the pitch with great desire and determination. It’s the most important aspect of our footballing history: we became champions without being the strongest, but through fierce competitive spirit and resilience. That mustn’t be missing."


    On fear.

    "When you’re a player or a manager... Matches are tough, especially when you can’t make mistakes, you can’t afford to fail. Then you can say whatever you like to the players. They go out onto the pitch and, tactically, we got it wrong the other night. In my view, we’ve identified a few issues from a tactical perspective. We’ve done very well; there’s only one truth. I’m talking about my own journey: seven months ago, we weren’t like this; we were struggling against opponents, they were getting into our box easily, creating chances for themselves. In seven months, this team has improved by sensing danger and working differently. Perhaps we didn’t play in an ultra-attacking manner, and it’s understandable that we were less brilliant. At the moment, I prefer a team that’s solid on the pitch, that suffers less, even if it means we’re not quite as flashy. Let’s focus on the practicalities."


    What did you think of the pitch?

    "We mustn’t think about that. It’s an excuse. If the pitch is poor, it’s poor for both sides; the match has to be played. If we think about the pitch, the stands... No, that’s for the weak. I’ve seen the pitch and it’s fine. I spent a year nearby, so I know exactly what it means. The bad pitches were the ones where I played for Hajduk. Honestly, even if it had been bad, there’s little we could have done. We need to focus on what kind of team they are."


    On the Bosnian manager’s bus.

    "Sergej Barbarez is a great poker player... I respect him. He played as a striker, with blond hair, at Leverkusen and Hamburg. He’s a knowledgeable coach, he knows how to make himself liked, he gets under his players’ skin. He was an important player; in the national team shirt, I think he played 45–47 games and scored several goals. Let’s leave the controversy with Dimarco aside; that’s nonsense. We were stupid to shoot ourselves in the foot. We’ve always known that Bosnia are a quality, physical side; when they come at you, you feel it. They know how to dig deep and they know how to play; the two strikers, when they need to receive a cross, know how to move very well. To link up the play, they do some interesting things with Dzeko. They know what they have to do. Were you joking? I’d realised that. I’m paying him a compliment; I really like him as a person.”

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