The turning point arrived when Real midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card late in the match. The Frenchman had replaced Brahim Diaz in the 62nd minute, was initially booked for holding an opponent in midfield, and was eventually dismissed by referee Vincic just minutes before full-time.
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"It's all your bloody fault": Real Madrid's latest star lashes out at referee Slavko Vincic following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich
During a Bayern counter-attack, Camavinga committed a minor foul on Harry Kane, which the referee punished with a free-kick for the Munich side. When the Real star subsequently picked up the ball and moved a few metres away from the incident, the referee felt compelled to act due to time-wasting and showed Camavinga a second yellow card.
The decision infuriated several Madrid players, with captain Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior confronting the Slovenian official most vociferously. Mundo Deportivo also reports that tempers flared on the Real bench, where substitute players hurled disparaging remarks at Vincic.
Daniel Carvajal was seen shouting at Vincic, “It’s your fault! It’s all your fault!” After the match, Jude Bellingham told reporters in the mixed zone, “This is a joke. It can’t be a yellow. Two fouls, two yellow cards.”
Arbeloa rails against the referee: "He ruined the game"
Coach Álvaro Arbeloa showed little sympathy for the Slovenian referee, telling reporters, “The referee ruined the game.” At the post-match press conference he added, “It’s a decision nobody understands. How can you send a player off for something like that in a match like this? [...] It’s completely inexplicable, unfair.” It hurts us deeply!”
As soon as the final whistle blew, several Real players confronted Vincic, and Arda Güler—who had scored a brace—was first shown a yellow card. Just before the referee retreated down the tunnel to the dressing room, he dismissed Güler for failing to calm down.